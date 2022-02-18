FLASHBACK: Current food prices in Ghana lowest in two decades – Akufo-Addo

Food items at display

Two years ago, there was a report of how the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had claimed that food prices in Ghana were the lowest in two decades.

He added that this had become possible through the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program by the government.



“We have reversed this situation. We are now net exporters of food stuffs again. We have had two bumper harvests in Ghana and in the last two years, we have stopped importing maize, we have cut down on our import of rice,” he bragged.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from laudbusiness.com on Friday, January 24, 2020, here:



The prices of food stuffs in Ghana are the lowest in two decades following the successful implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has told journalists at a press conference at the ongoing World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020.



He explained that the PFJ is a programme for Government support for Ghanaian agriculture, especially smallholder agriculture.

He also noted that Ghana has stopped the importation of basic food stuffs due to the implementation of the PFJ.



Describing the revival of Ghanaian agriculture as one of the outstanding developments that have taken place over the last three years, Mr Akufo-Addo explained that, at the time of taking office, the country was importing basic food stuffs from Ghana’s neighbours.



However, as a result of the implementation of the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, he stated : “we have reversed this situation. We are now net exporters of food stuffs again. We have had two bumper harvests in Ghana and in the last two years, we have stopped importing maize, we have cut down on our import of rice.”



Additionally, he stated that “the prices of food stuffs in Ghana are the lowest that we have had in two decades, and all of this is because of the programme for planting for food and jobs which is essentially a program for Government support for Ghanaian agriculture, especially smallholder agriculture.”