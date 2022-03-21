0
Menu
News

FLASHBACK: Eight Nigerians arrested for internet fraud

Arrested Handcuffed File photo

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

The article was originally published by the Ghana News Agency on Friday, 16 March, 2007

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested eight Nigerians including two ladies for internet fraud. Five computers and accessories were found in their rooms.

The suspects with ages between 18 and 26 made of five unemployed, a musician and two students were arrested in their rented house at Sakumono near Tema.

They have been arraigned before court and remanded pending investigations. Their names were given as Martin Fee, Akpesiri Unukegwo, Henry Ohimekpa, Patrick Ikane and Sunday Odo, unemployed, Joy llay, Princes Delekpe, students and Gaius Itcheri, musician.

Briefing newsmen at his office on Friday, the Tema Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Reynolds Kwakye said acting on a tip-off police personnel conducted a swoop on their house.

He said the police found the five computers and their accessories hooked to the internet as well as other paraphernalia at the time of the arrest, which suggests that the suspects are fraudsters.

The commander stated that the suspects who are residing in the country illegally are suspected to be engaging in Advanced Fee Fraud Scam popularly known as "419".

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama
Government to review free SHS, NABCO – Oppong Nkrumah
2020 elections: Opoku-Agyemang made no impact - Obed Asamoah
Edward Enninful finally marries longtime boyfriend
Five major decisions made by gov't to rescue Ghana’s economy
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria