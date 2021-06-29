FLASHBACK: Former vice president Amissah-Arthur has died

Former vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

In the early hours of June 29, 2018, news swept through the country - across all news and information channels, of the passing of a former vice president, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

It was reported that the former Number Two man in the country had collapsed while working out.



He was later rushed to the 37 military hospital where he finally passed on after failed efforts to bring him back to life.



Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur was born on April 29, 1951 and was Vice President to John Dramani Mahama.



Read the full article as first published below:



Following the demise of former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, the family of the late statesman has charged the media to be discretionary and respect their privacy.



Several people including President Akufo-Addo, John Mahama, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia among others have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Amissah-Arthur.

A number of media houses have made several attempts to contact family members of the former veep with others trooping to the house to cover the atmosphere at his home.



But in a statement signed by brother to the former Vice President, the family thanked the public for the show of support and love in their difficult time and urged the media to give them a breathing room.



Mr. Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was reported dead after he collapsed during an exercise session at the Airforce Gym at 37 in Accra Friday morning



Below is the statement from the family



Profile of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur



Before becoming Veep in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.



He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.



From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic’s first government until March 1997.



Mr. Amissah-Arthur was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.



He held that position until August 6 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.