FLASHBACK: 'Ghana Beyond Aid' attainable - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda by the government is one that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said is a thing that he believes strongly to be achievable.

In this 2018 story, he explained that although the government continues to borrow monies, it does not mean that the agenda is not still a doable one.



“My government’s vision of moving our country to a situation beyond aid, i.e. Ghana Beyond Aid is aligned with Germany’s compact with Africa programme. Under my leadership, we are determined to discard the mindset of dependence on aid, charity and handouts and aim towards becoming self-reliant within the context of strong global cooperation,” he said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from dailyguideafrica.com, on Thursday, November 1, 2018, here:



He explained that his recent comment that government would continue to borrow meaningfully does not mean the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda would be abandoned.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing the 2018 G20 compact with Africa conference in Berlin, Germany.



“It is expected that the premise on which this conference is being held will enable Germany and the compact with African countries to reshape our economies and chart a new path of growth and development in freedom.”



He said his government is creating an enabling environment for investments in Ghana to thrive.

“That is why my government has spent the last 21 months period of our stay in office to improve the fundamentals of the Ghanaian economy because we believe that an improved macro-economy is a basic requirement for stimulating the investments we need for the significant expansion and growth of the national economy and the generation of wealth and jobs.”



The Ghanaian leader added that “additionally, we have initiated and implemented policies that are encouraging and empowering the private sector to grow the Ghanaian economy within the framework of macroeconomic stability.”



“We believe that when the private sector flourishes and when our enterprises become competitive not just on the continent but also in the global marketplace then we can create thousands of jobs for the teeming masses of unemployed youth.”



He lauded the decision of German automobile giant, Volkswagen to establish an assembly plant, as well as Siemens’ intention to set up a base in Ghana.



He said the move is a testimony to his administration’s efforts to create an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish.”

“We will continue to work hard to attract investments, domestic and foreign into Ghana so that we can unleash the sense of enterprise creativity and innovation of the Ghanaian people and help build a progressive, prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony. Together we can help make life meaningful and worth living for our people like others have done.”



President Akufo-Addo commended the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for her exemplary leadership.



“Let me use this occasion as we take account of the sad news of her departure from the German political scene to congratulate Angela Merkel on her exceptional leadership of Germany and Europe this last decade and more.”



“The Ghanaian people and I will regret her departure very much for she is being one of the most outstanding leaders of modern times.”



Today, the President will deliver the keynote speech at the 18th International Economic Forum on Africa of the influential Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) simultaneously in Paris, France.

Critical topics for discussions at the International Economic Forum are growth, employment, migration and development in the wake of Africa’s historic decision for closer integration.