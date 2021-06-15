FLASHBACK: Ghana’s security in total disorder – NDC alleges

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

National Democratic Congress (NDC) last year opined that Ghana’s security is in shambles because President Akufo-Addo has failed to safeguard the lives of Ghanaians.

The National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi made the comments after security personnel deployed to find the three kidnapped Takoradi girls proved futile.



Addressing a press conference in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi stated categorically that, “Ghana’s security is in complete shambles and tatters.”



Read the story orginally published in 2019 by radiogoldlive.com below.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the Akufo-Addo government has failed in its pre-election promise to make Ghana a safer country in the wake of the recent kidnapping cases.



Communications Director of the party, Sammy Gyamfi addressing a press conference on Thursday pointed out that, “Ghana’s security is in complete shambles and tatters.”



His remarks come after two Canadian women were rescued after they were kidnapped last week in Kumasi.

Though some analyst blame the NDC for making political capital from the current insecurity in the country, the opposition party insists that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is also guilty of this.



“It goes without saying, that when it comes to the issue of politicizing security, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP are kingpins in this enterprise, as they virtually blamed President Mahama and the NDC for everything under the sun whilst in opposition. They peddled a lot of falsehood about the Mahama administration all because of power, and promised to make Ghana safer and more secure than the NDC was doing.”



“The Akufo-Addo government has superintended over the pathetic nosediving of our security, through the formation, training and encouragement of vigilante groups, members of which have now become Frankenstein monsters devouring innocent citizens.”



The NDC also alleged at the press conference that the NPP rather had a hand in the kidnappings.



“It is scary to reveal, that the kidnapping of the Canadian girls, which has shocked our nation as the latest in the rising spate of kidnappings in Ghana, was largely orchestrated by hoodlums and bandits who are key and active members of militia groups of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),” Sammy Gyamfi.