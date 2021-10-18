FLASHBACK: Ghana to introduce an e-Visa system next year – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, two years ago announced the government's intention to introduce an e-Visa system.

He added that the move was to receive more tourists and business moguls in the country.



According to Dr Bawumia, “We want to make it easy for tourists to visit. Ghana will launch an e-Visa next year so it will be easy to travel. You won’t have to go to an embassy. Just apply online, get your visa and travel. We will launch that next year”.



Read the full story originally published on November 25, 2019 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has disclosed that Ghana will soon introduce a new electronic-Visa system to facilitate the process of getting travel authorizations.



He said the move forms part of efforts to increase the number of tourists as well as “businessmen” who plan to visit a particular country.



Speaking at the first Regional Congress on Women Empowerment in the Tourism sector, the Vice president said travelers will only need to complete an online application form with details, which makes the visa acquirement process, smoother and efficient.

“We want to make it easy for tourists to visit. Ghana will launch an e-Visa next year so it will be easy to travel. You won’t have to go to an embassy. Just apply online, get your visa and travel. We will launch that next year”. He said.



Notwithstanding, Mr. Bawumia took the chance to emphasize on government’s commitment towards making the country a “business-friendly” one, especially with the use of technology.



By this he meant, the government is leveraging on technology to develop a number of creative methodologies including the total interoperability of Ghana’s financial system which seeks to make payments convenient for businessmen and tourists.



“We want to benefit economically from tourism. One of the major problems we have for tourists as they go across sometimes is payment and carrying cash around. Ghana is going completely digital. We have launched mobile payments interoperability and next month we are launching a universal QR code that will take Ghana cashless overtime. So the tourist can easily spend without worrying about changing money.” the Vice president added.



