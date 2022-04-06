FLASHBACK: I am not tired, you can ask my wife - Agyeman-Manu

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

During his vetting in February 2021, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, refuted claims that he said he was too tired to continue to serve in government.

According to the health minister, comments he made about the need for Ghanaians to listen to the advice of leaders in the Bono language were wrongly interpreted to mean that he said he was tired.



Agyeman-Manu asserted that his wife, who accompanied him to the vetting, can attest to his high fitness level.



“I have the privilege of having my wife here, so probably, she can assist me in answering that question. The translation of what I said here is wrong; 100% wrong. I made this admonition at a function in my constituency, Dormaa Ahenkro and I spoke in Bono so whoever did the translation got it entirely wrong and that is not what I meant,” he said.



Read the full story originally published on February 10, 2021 by www.ghanaweb.com



The Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has shot down claims that he is not fit to continue to hold himself as a Minister.

This follows a question posed to him during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on an audio that emerged last year, purporting that he meant that he was tired of carrying on in his job as a minister during the peak of the Coronavirus fight.



But he has insisted that he was misquoted and that he meant no such thing.



He also went on to challenge the House to seek clearance with his wife, who appeared at the vetting with him, if he indeed isn’t fit enough.



“I have the privilege of having my wife here, so probably, she can assist me in answering that question. The translation of what I said here is wrong; 100% wrong. I made this admonition at a function in my constituency, Dormaa Ahenkro and I spoke in Bono so whoever did the translation got it entirely wrong and that is not what I meant.



“So, it’s unfortunate that this has come back here but that is not what I meant. I was trying to tell people that they should have sympathy on those of us who are fighting the battle and listen to the admonitions we were putting into the public domain. I didn’t say it on radio and maybe let us correct that too. So, I think I have corrected the facts and I am not tired; you can ask my wife,” he said.