FLASHBACK: I didn’t become president to deceive; I’m truthful, trust me – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, prior to the 2020 presidential election, touted himself as a trustworthy person.

According to the president, who was seeking a second-term mandate, he had, over the period of his first term, fulfilled his promises to the Ghanaian electorate.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described himself as a leader who can be trusted and, thus, asked Ghanaians to continue to believe in him to “take the country to a good place”.



According to him, “The most important thing I want to say is that I want Ghanaians to know I didn’t become President to deceive anybody. When I made my promises during my run for the presidency, the opposition said I couldn’t do what I had promised and that I was deceiving Ghanaians because they don’t have the vision, they don’t have the understanding of how to do things."



“Everything I wanted to do in education, industry, agriculture, each one of the policies they said we couldn’t do it and it was misplaced, but Ghanaians have realised I came to tell the truth, I came to help the nation to prosper and that is exactly what we are doing now."



“I want the Ghanaian people to understand that Akufo-Addo is a truthful person and he is a man of his words and, so, they should trust me.

“I’ll not drive the country into a ditch, on the contrary, I want to take the country to a good place”.



Nana Akufo-Addo said these in an interview on Techiman-based Classic FM on Tuesday, 8 September 2020.



The President is on a six-day tour of Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions.



On day two of his visit, which is today, Wednesday, 9 September, the President will cut the sod for the construction of Tuobodom town roads, attend a durbar and inspect the ongoing construction of the Regional Coordinating Council in Techiman South and North.



On Thursday, 10 September, President Akufo-Addo will inspect the ongoing construction of various educational facilities under the Senior High School Intervention Projects at Sunyani Senior High School in Sunyani East and West.



He will then inspect the ongoing Baanafo-Zezera Adamsu road construction in Jaman South and visit the WEDDI Africa Tomato Processing Factory and Agro-Farms in Berekum West.

The President will continue his tour on Friday, 11 September with the inspection of ongoing rehabilitation of the 15-km New Dormaa Yawhima road among others and will attend a durbar of chiefs and people of Odumase Kwatire and Adentia Badu.



On Saturday, 12th and Sunday 13th September, President Akufo-Addo will inaugurate and inspect ongoing projects in Tano North, Tano South, Asutifi North, which include the opening of a 68-bed ward doctors’ accommodation and children’s ward at the Kenyasi Government Hospital.



In the Ahafo Region, President Akufo-Addo will attend durbars, commission a business Resource Centre in Goaso, cut sod for the construction of a 30-bed polyclinic in Mim and inspect the ongoing construction of roads in Sankore before wrapping up his tour.



Throughout the tour, the President will use the opportunity to hear first-hand from the people and commit to the remaining parts of his administration’s agenda.



GA/BOG