FLASHBACK: I had over US$1 million in my ADB account whiles in university – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong 4.png Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In June 2020, Lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, shared his success story on how a made he became a rich man through hard work and honesty.

Agyapong said he enrolled in the university at age 33 and that was purposeful because he was hoping for a role in the government of the then-New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

“Even when I was at Fordham University, I had over 1 million dollars in my account at Agric Bank in Ghana here, and my business (was growing),” he told the congregation which comprised largely of students.

