FLASHBACK: I’ll never destabilise Ghana – Agordzo

ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo

Having experienced the effects of war-torn countries and the negativities they come with, the embattled ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo said that the last thing he would do would be to destabilize Ghana.

The senior police officer who has been standing trial for his involvement in a coup plot explained that he loves Ghana too much to contribute to its destabilisation.



“Be assured that I love my country so dearly I can never ever do anything to disturb the relative peace we enjoy in Ghana,” he said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from kasapafmonline.com on Friday, January 24, 2020, here:



Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr Benjamin Agordzo says he has experienced so much terrible situations in war-torn countries and will never be involved in anything that will disturb the peace Ghana is enjoying.



“Be assured that I love my country so dearly I can never ever do anything to disturb the relative peace we enjoy in Ghana”



He explained that “Having spent about 6 years of my life in peacekeeping missions in Sudan, Somalia and Haiti and witnessed how conflicts have ravaged those counties, I will be the last person to do anything to derail the strides we’ve made in democratic development.”

He said this in a post on Facebook following his release from Police custody on Thursday, days after he was granted a Ghc500,000 bail by the Criminal High Court, presided over by Justice Charles Ekow Baiden.



ACP Agordzo was accused of offering assistance to alleged coup plotters and was charged with abetment to commit treason.



He was finally granted bail on Tuesday after over three months in Police custody.



On his Facebook page, ACP Agordzo thanked his friends, family and supporters for believing in him for the past three months during his predicaments.



“Dear colleagues and friends, just to inform you that I’m finally home reunited with my family after almost three months incarceration at BNI, Ministries Police cells and IGP’s custody.



“It’s been a whole world of experience and I like to thank God for bringing me this far; my counsel and his team for standing by me with their knowledge and skills in law practice; and those of you who believed in me and supported me in various ways. My special thanks go to my wife, family and the Chiefs and people of Vakpo for their massive support. I appreciate you all.”