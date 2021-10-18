FLASHBACK: I’m on a rescue mission – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, during his campaign before the 2020 general elections, said his second coming was to rescue Ghanaians from hardship.

The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reiterated that Ghanaians are suffering under the governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He furthered that the NDC was ready to transform the economy to bounce back to normal.



Mahama made this known when he met with his party members in London.



Read the full story originally published on October 18, 2019 by peacefmonline.



Former President John Dramani Mahama says his second coming is to rescue Ghana from the terrible performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees.

He claimed Ghanaians are “disillusioned” under the direction of the Akufo-Addo led government.



“I think that Ghanaians are more discerning now…after what we’ve all gone through, any politician who comes dangling promises before you, you’ll look at him twice…or, if any politician comes to you and says, Try me’, you’ll turn and run away,” Mahama said during a meeting with party members in London.



“And, so, times are not easy but we want to give our people hope, we’re on a rescue mission: to rescue the fate of our people in their democracy and we are starting that with the manifesto we’ll present; it’ll be a very practical manifesto that incorporates their concerns and we’ll work together and communicate to Ghanaians every step of the way, the implementation of that manifesto.



“It will be a realistic manifesto to turn things around and start laying the foundation for the transformation of our country’s economy”, Mr Mahama added.



