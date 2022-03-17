2
Menu
News

FLASHBACK: I regret accusing Mahama falsely - NAPO

NAPO Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh is the Minister for Energy

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, apologized to the former president, John Dramani Mahama over some accusations he made of the latter in the past.

The minister had accused the former president of busing people to the Independence Square in 2017 to come and fake a fainting scene during the placements for students into senior high schools.

Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb but sourced from rainbowradioonline.com on Friday, February 12, 2021, here:

Former Education Minister and now Minister-designate for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has retracted and apologized to former President John Dramani Mahama for accusing him of busing people to the Independence Square in 2017, to come and fake a fainting scene during the placements for students into senior high schools.

According to him, he regrets making the comments since he had no evidence to prove them.

Mr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh went viral for his comments on students and parents who collapsed at the Black Star Square in 2017.

He claimed on Asempa FM that former President John Mahama bused people to Independence Square to cause chaos during the exercise and fake collapsing to give the ruling government a bad name.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo instructed me to stop construction - Deputy Foreign Minister
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo appointee behind Bulgarian Embassy demolition
Why Bagbin must declare Fomena MP’s seat vacant – Asiedu Nketia explains
Prof. Atuguba failed Conveyance Law at the law school – Ken Agyapong alleges
Review free SHS – Prof. Adei tells government
Local Governance expert slams Samira Bawumia
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Related Articles: