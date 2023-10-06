FLASHBACK: I will never do anything to hurt the NPP – Wontumi on ‘galamsey’ allegations

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

In October 2022, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), vehemently refuted allegations linking him to illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as 'galamsey.'

Chairman Wontumi made it unequivocally clear that he would never engage in any activity that could harm his company or tarnish the reputation of his political party, the NPP, as reported by adomonline.com.



The regional chairman went on to emphasize that if he had any intentions of partaking in illegal mining, he would not have bothered to obtain the necessary mining licenses that he possesses.



"I won't undertake actions that could jeopardize my company's interests, and I certainly won't do anything to harm the NPP. Back in 2017, I could have easily gone to the mining site to commence operations, but I patiently waited until I secured the required licenses before initiating any activities," Chairman Wontumi asserted.



He further questioned the logic behind the allegations, stating, "If someone genuinely wanted to engage in 'galamsey,' would they bother applying for a mining lease? Engaging in criminal activities doesn't typically involve seeking approval from law enforcement authorities."



Read the full story originally published on October 5, 2022



Wontumi added that his only intention in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve was to drive out ‘galamseyers’ as he awaits the permission of the lands minister to start mining.



“It is like a man who has gone in for a woman and visited her family to perform the knocking ceremony. If another guy wants to rape the lady, you have expressed interest in, won’t you protect your lady? I have the gazette and this is law and if galamsey operators want to destroy my site, shouldn’t I protect the place?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has directed the Forestry Commission to suspend the operations of Akonta Mining Company in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve of the Amenfi West Municipal Assembly.



According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs office of the Ministry on Friday, September 30, 2022, the company owned by the ruling NPP Chairman for Ashanti Region has been engaging in mining activities in the forest without a permit.



"The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to publications about certain operations by Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.



"Records available to the Ministry show that while Akonta Mining Ltd has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve," the statement said.



According to the Ministry, while Akonta Mining Company had applied for a permit to mine in the said forest reserve, the Minister had yet to give approval to any such application hence rendering the activities of the firm in the said forest reserve illegal.