FLASHBACK: I will retrieve all my money invested in NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

On this day in 2017, Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, threatened to retrieve every penny he invested in the New Patriotic Party prior to the 2016 general elections.
According to him, he is ready to fight against wrong doings in party and also for the youths he had promised jobs.
“I won’t stop talking today or tomorrow. All my money I invested in the party, I must get it back. The boys and the girls…. - the youth of this country I promised jobs - I will fight for them till I die. If it is your plan to collapse the business because I am criticizing the party over current happenings, then I am prepared for it,” he said.
Read the full story originally published on July, 7 2017, on Ghanaweb
New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyepong has disclosed that he is poised to retrieve up to the last penny he invested in the party prior to the 2016 elections.
“General I won’t stop talking today or tomorrow. All my money I invested in the party, I must get it back. The boys and the girls….the youth of this country I promised jobs I will fight for them till I die. If it is your plan to collapse the business because I am criticizing the party over current happenings then I am prepared for it”, he said.
“Today Nigerians are getting jobs at the expense me of Kennedy Agyepong. I will talk ….I am not scared of anybody because my money that I have put in this party…..they should tell me. They sit there and we go look for money and bring into the party…that is the difference. Today if you can call Nigerians and NDC members and give them contracts against me Kennedy Agyepong….. They award contracts worth 150 million Euros to Nigerians and NDC…..I have evidence and if I am dared I will mention names. Where is the Adom Fm reporter, he should record. I Kennedy Agyepong have said it that they are giving contracts to NDC members. Don’t give me signs to stop because when I was spending my cash you never gave me signs. If I want to reveal things about the party now you will leave for your home”, he disclosed.
He promised to continue championing the interest of the party’s youth irrespective of the current situation that has bedeviled the party.
“You be a little patient, I shall fight for you all till I die," he promised.
Meanwhile, you can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, the people's choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organisations who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.
Nominations are unlimited and end on August 31, 2021.
Below are the seventeen categories and their criteria to guide your nominations.
- Flashback: I don’t like NDC – Kweku Baako
- FLASHBACK: Power generation to be enhanced significantly; low tariffs anticipated - Akufo-Addo
- FLASHBACK: NDC 'cries' over US$15 billion Chinese deal
- Today in History: Dirty fuel saga: BOST, NPA sued
- FLASHBACK: Another term under Mahama will ruin your life – Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles