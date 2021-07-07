FLASHBACK: I will retrieve all my money invested in NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

On this day in 2017, Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, threatened to retrieve every penny he invested in the New Patriotic Party prior to the 2016 general elections.

According to him, he is ready to fight against wrong doings in party and also for the youths he had promised jobs.



“I won’t stop talking today or tomorrow. All my money I invested in the party, I must get it back. The boys and the girls…. - the youth of this country I promised jobs - I will fight for them till I die. If it is your plan to collapse the business because I am criticizing the party over current happenings, then I am prepared for it,” he said.



Read the full story originally published on July, 7 2017, on Ghanaweb



New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand, Kennedy Agyepong has disclosed that he is poised to retrieve up to the last penny he invested in the party prior to the 2016 elections.



“Today Nigerians are getting jobs at the expense me of Kennedy Agyepong. I will talk ….I am not scared of anybody because my money that I have put in this party…..they should tell me. They sit there and we go look for money and bring into the party…that is the difference. Today if you can call Nigerians and NDC members and give them contracts against me Kennedy Agyepong….. They award contracts worth 150 million Euros to Nigerians and NDC…..I have evidence and if I am dared I will mention names. Where is the Adom Fm reporter, he should record. I Kennedy Agyepong have said it that they are giving contracts to NDC members. Don’t give me signs to stop because when I was spending my cash you never gave me signs. If I want to reveal things about the party now you will leave for your home”, he disclosed.