FLASHBACK: I will vote for ‘competent’ Bawumia to replace Akufo-Addo - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP

In April 2021, Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, said he preferred Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer in the 2024 polls.

According to him, Dr Bawumia over the years has proven to be competent and he’ll be the best candidate for the party.



“I will vote Bawumia as candidate if he is elected because I have worked with him in this government and I have seen that he is competent and capable of doing it. I’m not going to vote for him for the fact that he is a northerner. That is rubbish.” he said.



Read the full story originally published on April 11 by Peacefmonline



Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, says he will prefer Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer in the 2024 polls.



According to him, Dr Bawumia over the years has proven to be competent and he’ll be the best candidate for the party.

However, he called on rank and file of the NPP to shun the inside politics and focus on helping President Akufo-Addo roll out his policies for the next three years.



He further urged the party to desist from towing tribal lines to choose a candidate; to him it doesn’t matter whether one is Akan or not, rather the competence of the person.



“I will plead with everyone to shelve the conversation about the ambition. If you don’t allow president Akufo-Addo to work for three years, I’m afraid you might have the best brain but the Ghanaians won’t vote for us. Our behaviour is clearly showing that defeat in 2024 is staring at us,” he said.



He added that, “I will vote Bawumia as candidate if he is elected because I have worked with him in this government and I have seen that he is competent and capable of doing it. I’m not going to vote for him for the fact that he is a northerner. That is rubbish.”



The MP again said, “It’s very rubbish, the man is competent and he can do it but don’t come and tell me that he is a Northerner so we should give it to him. Why are you people behaving like that. I'm afraid I totally have to disagree with leader’s statement. I will go for Bawumia because he can do it.”