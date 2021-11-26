FLASHBACK: I won’t leave any promise behind; I’ll fulfill all by 2020 – Nana Addo makes new pledge

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2020, reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his promises made to the Ghanaian people.

The president, speaking at the One-District-One-Factory policy, emphasized that he will ensure all his promises are delivered before the end of his first term.



Read the full article as first published by mynewsgh.com below:



President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



“The 1D1F is what we are all seeing over here. Before my tenure comes to an end in 2020, you will all realize the good things I did for this great nation. I didn’t come to tell lies. I will fulfill all my promises before my tenure ends with regard to the 1D1F, 1V1D and so forth.”



The above are the words of President Akufo-Addo who is promising to to fulfill his promises by the end of his tenure, MyNewsGh.com has filed.



Mr Akufo-Addo said he intends to make sure he disappoints the “blind” naysayers in the opposition National Democratic Congress by fulfilling all his promises without leaving any of them out.

The President, who said his political opponents are ‘blind’, for which reason they cannot see the good things he is doing to develop the country, vowed to make sure all the outstanding promises he made including 1D1F, 1V1D, 1C1m among others are fulfilled even as the already fulfilled ones like Free SHS are being perfected.



He questioned the vision of his political opponents.



“The things my opponents say sometimes make me wonder if they are blind or deaf. They always rain insults on me for doing nothing… They are always accusing me of wrongdoing but take the credit when something is right. They once said free SHS cannot happen in Ghana, but it is happening and they are benefiting from it.” he said.



The President was speaking at a ceremony at Sedom in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region where he inspected the removal of timber from Volta Lake by Kete Karachi Timber Recovery Limited (KKTR) under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy.



He bragged that by the end of his term, the good people of the country would realize that he didn’t lie to them for votes.



The President told the gathering that before the end of his first term of office all the promises made to the Ghanaian people in the run-up to the 2016 election would be fulfilled.

He commended the Kete Karachi Timber Recovery Limited for the role it’s playing to effectively develop the country, urging all Ghanaians to support his administration to build a better country.



“I am going to make sure Ghanaian enterprise and industry take pride of place in the movement of our country. Akosombo Textiles, which was in jeopardy, has begun rising again and we will keep on reviving it” he said of the company he opened.



Paramount Chief of Akwamufie Traditional Council, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto II, who was at the ceremony called on government to construct the roads at Sedom. President Akufo-Addo had an assurance for him:



“That is the main reason the Minister of Roads and Transport, Amoako Atta, is with me. I take him wherever I go so that he can have a fair idea about roads in the country. So I am sure he will work on it. We all saw the bad nature of the road.”