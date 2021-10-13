FLASHBACK: If it was about a ‘handsome face’, Akufo-Addo would not be president - Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia is the General Secretary of the NDC

The General Secretary of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, made a very interesting comment in 2018 about looks and elections.

According to him, had looks been a determinant for presidency, the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would never have made it to the high office.



“In 2016, the most handsome of the race did not win…people claimed he was more handsome than Nana Addo but still, Nana Addo won…ask yourself why people didn’t even vote massively for John Mahama though he is a handsome man, it should tell you that they didn’t vote per physical features,” he said.



“The party grassroots say I am handsome and if I contest I will become president. So I did a number of consultations before arriving at the decision to contest as Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”, this is but one of the justifications why former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly(KMA) is contesting as the torchbearer of his party.



Mr Kojo Bonsu who is the 13th person to have expressed interest in leading the party is optimistic about carrying the day because he appears charming according to the party’s grassroots.

“They have asked that I should go for the ultimate because I am charming and it will fit me. I can put things in place so I listened to them and did consultations before coming to announce my decision to contest”, he revealed on Accra-based Asempa Fm.



According to him, he got the encouragement from the party’s grassroots coupled with his standing in the party.



“I have been a member of the party for a longer time and qualified as flagbearer aspirant. I thought about before I decided to contest for NDC flagbearership,” he added.



But General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia earlier stated that politics is not about pretty looks as many would want it appear like.



He said if it had been so, Former President John Dramani Mahama would have easily won the 2016 general elections because he appeared more handsome than the other contenders on the ballot.

Responding to comments from former President Jerry John Rawlings during the party’s 25th Anniversary Rally held at Ashaiman Mandela park in Accra to the effect he was “ugly and light” he was naturally born ‘ugly’ and cannot do anything about it.



“It is a pity he (Asiedu Nketia) is ugly…If he were handsome, we would put him on a horse to go and help. Considering how light he is like air, the horse will run faster,” the NDC founder joked.