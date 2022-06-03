3
FLASHBACK: June 3 disaster is the darkest day in the history of Accra – Akufo-Addo

Akuffo Addo 512x343 Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the President of Ghana

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He was in opposition when the fire and flood disaster of 2015 happened but like most people concerned about the levels of destruction and loss of lives caused by it, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also made some public comments on the incident.

Describing the day as the darkest day in the city's history, he called for an examination of what led to the disaster.

“The first thing to do is to deal with the loss and tragedy and then later examine what happened to see if it’s a failure of our laws or its enforcement. Let’s see how it happened and what we have to do in future so it never happens,” he said.

In total, there were over 150 people confirmed dead from the disaster, with many more injured.

Read the full original details of this story that was first published on GhanaWeb but sourced from

Flagbearer of Ghana’s main opposition party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolences as well as the party’s to the families of those who lost their lives in Wednesday’s flood and explosion of the Goil filling station in Accra.

Akufo-Addo referred to the loss of lives as the darkest day in the history of Accra when he toured the flooded areas on Thursday morning.

He called on Ghanaians to offer support and stand by the victims of the flood and explosion as “it is a trying time and a moment to renew our faith in the Almighty.”

He congratulated the security professionals and encouraged them to continue assuring safety and security in the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
