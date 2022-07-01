FLASHBACK: Ken Agyapong exposes NPP bigwigs begging Seidu Agongo for cash

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

In July 2019, Maverick politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong revealed some bigwigs within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) benefitted financially from businessman and philanthropist, Mr Seidu Agongo.

Maverick politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong has blown the cover of some bigwigs within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who go to the house of businessman and philanthropist, Mr Seidu Agongo to beg for cash.



The lawmaker for Assin Central who claims to have images of these individuals with Mr. Agongo he refused to name , wondered how they can speak up each time he goes wrong since they are direct beneficiaries of his money.

He associates their silence to the alleged ills that have been perpetrated by Mr. Agongo who is currently being tried an Accra High Court presided over by His Lordship, Mr Clemence Hornyenuga to such monetary gains.



“A lot of our people cannot criticize because I can show you pictures of some of them who go to Seidu Agongo and Ali Seidu to take money. I am not saying these monies given to them are bribes but it could be the case they are faced with hardship and have decided to go for some relief. If today you are in power and they have problems, these people cannot criticize them”, he stated in an interview with an online radio station in Amsterdam monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, he is able to stand up to anything in the country because he has never received bribe or money gift from anyone being it NPP or NDC insisting he only fights for the poor and less privilege in society.



“I am not holy but I can tell you on authority that no NDC member can claim he has given me bribe before. No Ghanaian can also tell me he or she has given me a bribe”, he stated.



He reiterates he can criticize elements within both the NDC and the NPP because he has not taken money from any of them unlike some members within his own party who have benefited from them suddenly become mute