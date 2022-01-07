FLASHBACK: Kennedy Agyapong celebrated on Twitter for orderly conduct in Parliament

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

On January 7, 2021, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong was celebrated by Ghanaians for his orderly conduct in parliament during the election of the Speaker of Parliament which was characterized by several moments of chaos as a result of misunderstandings between the New Patriotic Party MPs-elect and their National Democratic Congress (NDC) counterparts.

In the end, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin was elected as Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament in the Fourth Republican dispensation.



Amidst the chaos, the Member of Parliament distinguished himself as one of the few who in the moment of unruly shouting and melee, conducted themselves as honourable.



Read the full story originally published on January 7, 2021, by www.ghanaweb.com



For a man whose declared fancy is fighting and money-making, and has actually lived up to his declared desire, one would expect that the Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would be at the forefront of the chaos that characterised the election of a Speaker of Ghana’s 8th Parliament.



The election process which started after midnight of Wednesday, January 7, 2021, saw several moments of confrontations and misunderstandings between New Patriotic Party MPs-elect and their counterparts from the National Democratic Congress.



Surprisingly the outspoken Member of Parliament distinguished himself as one of the few who in the moment of unruly shouting and melee, conducted themselves as Honourables in a moment where highly respected political leaders were involved in shoving, kicking, punching, and vandalism.



So calm and conducted was the Member of Parliament that of all the times when the politicians threw restraint to the dogs, he put himself up as a mediator and a peacemaker to broker tranquility between the factions.

One of the lowest points of the fracas in the chamber of Parliament came when armed military officers entered the chamber ostensibly to restore order.



The situation considering the independence of the judiciary infuriated the MPs and escalated the tensions further, and once again the Assin Central Member of Parliament proved instrumental in ensuring the military exited the chamber and ensured cool heads prevailed.



The conduct by Mr Agyapong has since midnight earned him massive praise from surprised Ghanaians who have taken to micro-blogging website, Twitter to express their respect to the MP.



Read some of the Twitter posts below:



Just love the posture of #Hon.Kennedy Agyapong



— Da_fanteboy???? (@_richkid18) January 7, 2021



Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for being a Peace-Broker btw Abu Jinapor and Ursula Owusu.

— Hassanotic (@HassanSisey) January 7, 2021



I think Kennedy Agyapong derves accolades for comporting himself ????????



— Animah Ofori (@OforiAnimah) January 7, 2021



Lets be truthful to ourselves, what happened today in parliament is a big shame, Kennedy Agyapong the beef King was even seperating fights, Those MPs didnt just disrespect we the viewers but the whole Ghana to the world, truth is those MPs shldnt be honourables #NanaOurPresident



— MANYE TK FIERCE ?????????????? (@Francaopata) January 7, 2021



but I like Kennedy Agyapong he is just a peaceful man... he demonstrated maturity and sense of togetherness through out the entire session .



— promise Dumevi (@dumevi_promise) January 7, 2021

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong



— aj.sarfo (@sarfo_aj) January 7, 2021



Hon Kennedy Agyepong MP for assin central



— AkyereBaa Maame Essel (@akyerebaa) January 7, 2021



Chairman Kennedy Agyapong is the peace maker in the 8th parliament I think I know my Goat ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/dJCIaLLnm1



— NUNGUA OBAMA (@xdeala) January 7, 2021



Hon Kennedy Agyapong the whole Ghana watched you today ,you trying to bring peace to parliament when your colleagues parliamentarian where misbehaving. Thank you

— Akwasimwintumahisaac (@Akwasimwintuma1) January 7, 2021



Look at how calm Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has been. We need to salute him. pic.twitter.com/JeeSzz3o7w



— B'Cube (@BCube69053796) January 7, 2021



Kennedy Agyapong was the real GOAT in parliament today .????



— MR. BOATENG (@boateng402) January 7, 2021