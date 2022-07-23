FLASHBACK: Kufuor made you rich with GH¢80million contract – Captain Smart to Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM morning show has rubbished claims by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong that he is a self-made millionaire.



He alleges that Kennedy Agyapong owes his wealth to former President John Agyekum Kufuor who gave him an GH¢80million contract years ago.

He adds that the particular contract was for Kennedy Agyapong’s firm to supply air-conditioners to ministries and other government agencies, which proceeds formed the bedrock of Kennedy Agyapong’s success.



On Thursday, July 22 edition of his show, Captain Smart challenged Kennedy Agyapong to provide evidence of the wealth he acquired before the John Agyekum Kufuor era.



He however dismissed assertions that Kennedy Agyapong’s riches were due to the sale of drugs.



“When people rose against you that you sold cocaine I told them it is not correct. I know how you were once beaten in Texas. When you were in the US you weren’t selling cocaine.



"It is JA Kufuor who gave you an GH¢80million contract to supply air-conditioners to ministries and agencies across the country. If all Ghanaians had the benefit of such contract, everyone would be rich. And you had the effrontery to insult JA Kufuor, a hand that fed you. I’m not scared of you so don’t try intimidating me.

“Take it cool because I’m not scared of you. Show Ghanaians document of the house you owned in 1975. You became rich when JA Kufuor became President of this country. We know but you had the effrontery to insult JA Kufuor. He made you who you are today,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong and Captain Smart have been on war path for some weeks now with either side firing salvos as and when the opportunity avails itself.



On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that Captain Smart and Abeiku Santana have been contracted by the NDC to make him unpopular after they discovered that he is a threat to the John Mahama’s comeback hopes.