FLASHBACK: Kweku Baako opens up on his torture under Rawlings' regime

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako1 Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A year ago, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, opened up on how he was arrested and tortured in front of civilians during former President Rawlings' military regime.

According to him, when he was at the Signals Military Base, it was very nice even though he had been arrested by the military. He described his days there as having a Christmas party but when he was transferred to Field Engineers, that is where his woes started.

He narrated that, "apart from the fact that I was subjected to torture in an open space with hundreds of civilians and military persons being witnesses on the five/six days continuous, it was open; where was I going to be able to communicate my ordeal at that time? Fifty (50) days, the 25 days that I suffered, how and where was I going to be able to articulate? Where was the channel of communication to me to communicate my experience then? And then don't forget that, after the 50 days, I went to prison for two years from 1982 to 1984. Again, I was in prison, where was I going to get the opportunity to communicate my ordeal?" he asked.

Read the full story originally published on May 21, 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
