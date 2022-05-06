FLASHBACK: ‘Mahama lurking in the shadows’ – Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko (right) and ex-President John Dramai Mahama (left)

Exactly a year, NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, mocked former President John Dramani Mahama’s ability to stabilize the prices of petroleum products when increases in the prices of these items raised some concerns in the public.

Otchere-Darko said that the former president was “lurking in the shadows...waiting for another chance to fix things”.



He added that he missed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government because they were good at fixing the prices of fuel products.



"First four years under Akufo-Addo our petrol prices went up by 24%. The four years under Mahama petrol prices shot up by 92%. The four years under Mills-Mahama was slightly better at 83%. Now, you see why I miss the NDC in office. They know how to fix prices proper,” Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko sarcastically wrote on social media.



The increase in petroleum products has generated a lot of conversations on social media where some people argue that the economic hardship under President Nana Addo Dankwa-Addo, the man who had begged to be elected to change things in the country, is very unbearable.



Sharing a photo of cumulative percentage increase in petroleum prices between 2009 to 2020, the president’s cousin wrote:

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has reduced petroleum price margins by 8 pesewas, from the 17 pesewas increase earlier announced which took effect from Wednesday, 5 May 2021.

At a meeting including the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; representatives of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies; the NPA; Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company; the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers and the Institute for Energy Policies and Research, it was agreed the announced petroleum price increase should be slashed down to 9 pesewas.



“The 17 pesewas per litre increase in fuel margins previously announced by the NPA has been reduced to 9 pesewas per litre, effective from Wednesday 5 May 2021,” a communique signed by the above parties disclosed.



However, transport fares may still witness some adjustment because of the 9 pesewas increase in fuel margins besides the fortnight review of petroleum prices.



Presently, crude oil is selling at a high price of about US$65 per barrel.