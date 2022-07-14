FLASHBACK: Moment Akufo-Addo struggled to cut ribbon at National Mosque commissioning

This was the moment Akufo-Addo tried cutting the tape

In July 2021, president Akufo-Addo struggled to cut ribbon at National Mosque commissioning.

In the 18 seconds-long video, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was seen turning to the tape in front of him, with a scissors in hands, and prepares to cut through it but failed to cut the sod after over four attempts.



The most predominant question has been, "Was there something peculiarly wrong with the president's sight?"

Read the full story below originally published on July 18, 2022



