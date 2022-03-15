FLASHBACK: My husband is an economic ‘Wizkid’ – Samira Bawmia

Vice President Bawumia with his wife, Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com has confessed that her husband the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is indeed Ghana’s economic ‘wizkid’.

As to what made her husband, Dr. Bawumia the economic ‘wizkid’, she explained that it is the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mrs. Bawumia advised Former President John Dramani Mahama who is the flagbearer of the opposition National democratic Congress (NDC) to look beyond an economist and formulate policies and programmes that will make his running mate very effective should they come to power in the future.



She advised him not to make Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the yardstick for his choice of running mate for the 2020 polls.



“It’s not about the person, it’s about the programme. Mr. Mahama chose a former Bank of Ghana Governor [Kwesi Amissah-Arthur] as running mate but Ekosii Sen?” she quizzed.



Second Lady, Samira Bawumia said the former President can bow to pressure and choose an economist, but his “lack of vision” may render the person ineffective.