FLASHBACK: NDC did very well in 2020 elections, they outsmarted us - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed shock about the outcome of the 2020 presidential results of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, with the developmental projects which have been executed by the Akufo-Addo-led government, he thought the NDC was going to lose the December 7 polls “miserably”.

It is why he describes the NDC as smart considering their political strategies.



Speaking on NET 2’s 'National Agenda' he said “the NDC outsmarted us, so I'm even surprised they are rather surprised. They did very well because I expected that if you see the developments that have been done, they were going to lose miserably but they are smart with how they do politics.”



Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.



The results, the Chairperson noted “excludes that of the Techiman South Constituency, with a voter population of 1 hundred and 28 thousand and 18 (128,018).



"The said election results are not ready because they are being contested. As such collation is not complete. The difference between the total number of votes between by the first and second candidates is 5 hundred and 15 thousand, 5 hundred and 24 votes (515,524)," she said.

Meanwhile, the NDC has rejected the results of the presidential elections as announced by the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said at a press conference a few hours after the declaration of the results that the party has reservations about the way and manner in which the polls were conducted hence, the rejection.



“We reject the presidential elections as announced by the chair of the Electoral Commission. And we also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us of a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted,” the Tamale South lawmaker said.