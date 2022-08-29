FLASHBACK: Next NDC government will collapse Ken Ofori-Atta’s Databank – Yamoah Ponkoh

Former MCE for Ejisu Juaben, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh

Former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu in August 2018 accused the ruling New Patriotic Party of deliberately collapsing Unibank, owned by former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffour.

According to the former MCE, the next NDC government will avenge the collapse of Unibank by collapsing Databank, owned by current Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu Juaben Municipality Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has served notice that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it comes to power in 2021, will deliberately collapse Databank Financial Services, which is owned by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.



The firebrand politician, has accused the NPP government of deliberately collapsing uniBank owned by former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour all because he is a member of the opposition NDC party.



The BoG on August 1, announced that it had merged Unibank and four other banks under a new name Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG), with government committing 450 million cedis to support these banks.

According to the governor of the Central Bank Ernest Addison, the merger was crucial because the five banks including Unibank were in critical financial distress and that it will “help ensure that the banking sector maintains a strong indigenous presence.”



But speaking to host Kwame Adinkra on Kumasi based Abusua FM’s morning show, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh slammed Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and the NPP government for dealing with Dr. Kwabena Duffour as an enemy as far as the collapsed of Unibank is concerned.



He indicated that the Finance Minister will have a taste of his own bitter medicine given to Dr. Kwame Duffuor when the NDC returns to power in 2021, where he [Ofori Atta] will see his Databank financial services going down.



“I’m sure Ken Ofori Atta’s Data Bank is still there, tell him that I say in 2021, we’ll collapse Databank, come what may in 2021, Databank will be collapsed. If a policeman is burnt on arresting you, he’ll ensure that out of the 99 laws, you fall guilty of one of them. As we speak over 800 staff have been sacked over the collapse of the bank. When we talk of performance, Databank comes no where near uniBank, you talk of assets, etcetera, and yet someone who feels powerful in government has caused uniBank’s collapse. And he’s sitting there jubilating over the collapse of uniBank, he eats and laughs beating his belly. I tell you, [Ken Ofori Atta] we’ll also collapse your Databank when we come to power.”



