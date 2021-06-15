FLASHBACK: Okomfo Anokye was an albino – Kwaw Ansah

Traditional priest, Okomfo Anokye

An award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker, writer, director and producer, Mr Kwaw Paintsil Ansah, has said that Okomfo Anokye was an Albino.

According to him, history has it that the great Okomfo Anokye, the traditional priest who was the architect of Ashanti unity after commanding the golden stool was an albino.



“This should tell us that albinos should not be stigmatized nor maltreated in any way”, he said.



Speaking at the launch of Bisa Aberwa Museum at Nkontompo in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis, Mr Ansah said the government should help stop the use of albinos for juju in some parts of the country.



“I had this sculpted to make a statement and I stand here today to pay tribute to some albinos. We are familiar with great names such as Salif Keita, who is one of Africa’s greatest musicians,” he added.



He also called on has called on the government to help stop the use of albinos for juju in some parts of the country and to abolish the witch camps.



“Besides branding old women as witches and dragging them to witches camps, others are waylaying albinos to hack them to pieces and use their body parts for juju money,” he bemoaned.