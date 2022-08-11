FLASHBACK: Petitioner in Labianca tax evasion case speaks on #SayItLoud

On November 16, 2021, a private citizen Frank Asare petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate La Bianca Company Limited, a frozen food importation company for tax evasion.

In his petition, Mr Asare said the company whose beneficial owner is one Eunice Hinneh Asomah, a member of the governing Board of Ghana Ports and Habour Authority, and the Council of State, has over a period, had its imported products not subjected to approved taxes and levies as prescribed by law.



Mr Asare, following his petition to the SP’s office appeared on GhanaWeb TV’s #SayItLoud where he spoke about his motivation for submitting the petition.



He outlined that he had discovered, through painstaking investigations, how the state was losing millions of cedis through the tax evasion tactic of Labianca with the support of GRA officials.



Mr Asare told the host of #SayItLoud, George Ayisi that his motivation was purely due to national interest and was hopeful that the investigation will vindicate his suspicion.



Some nine months after the petition, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng released a report on investigations into the petition.

According to the special prosecutor, he had found the peddling of influence by the owner of Labianca, Madam Asomah-Hinneh to gain a reduction in her company’s tax liabilities.



The special prosecutor announced that his office has since retrieved some GH¢1,074,627.15 being shortfalls for a total of five hundred and thirty-one (531) declarations in respect of Labianca shipments.



