FLASHBACK: 'Prosecute former and sitting presidents' - Bagbin advocates

Ghana’s current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in 2018, while contesting for the NDC flagbearership position, noted that he was going to push for an amendment of the Constitution to enable the prosecution of former and current presidents.

In an interview on Hot 93.9 FM’s ‘Maakye’ programme, he said: “There should be reviews in our constitution, we should be able to prosecute our Presidents when they are in office, not out of office, they should be part of the law. We should make sure we focus on doing what is right, what is lawful and what is in the interest of the people. Even in other countries don’t they prosecute their President(s) when they are in office?”



