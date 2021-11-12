FLASHBACK: Rawlings in a wrap! – The man who came, saw and conquered

The stories about the late former president of Ghana, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, all the things he did or did not do, and whether or not they were all as accurate or not, will continue to remain a mystery.

This is largely also so because of the little attempts the late former statesman made, even while he was alive, to correct, deny or clarify about all those stories.



One thing however remains a nearly universal agreement: Rawlings was a tower of a personality.



In this GhanaWeb video, we bring back a wrap of some of the major highlights of the life of the man who was popularly known for his discipline and his charisma.

See it here:



