FLASHBACK: Recruitment forms will be free under NPP govt – Sammi Awuku

Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recently announced the sale of forms for persons who want to be recruited into the army for its 2023 Enlistment.

The GAF indicated that scratch cards for the online application for the enlistment process are being sold at GH¢350.



Well, in the lead-up to the 2016 General Elections, the National Youth Organiser of the then-opposition New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku, described as heartless and extorting the sale of recruitment vouchers to Ghanaian youth seeking to join the nation’s security agencies.



At that time the scratch cards were being sold at GH¢100.



The NPP Youth Organiser who was addressing youth rallies in Bawku, Pusiga and Tempane constituencies in Upper East Region accused the ruling government of taking advantage of the high level of unemployment in the country.



He promised the youth that an NPP government would make vouchers for police, prisons, immigration and fire service recruitment freely available, as well as make the recruitment process transparent.

Read below the article published by Kasapafmonline.com below:



The National Youth Organizer of the largest opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said a Nana Akufo Addo government in 2017, will ensure that recruitment vouchers are not sold to Ghanaian youth who want to serve the country in the various security services.



According to Sammi Awuku, it is heartless on the part of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow the sale of recruitment forms when there’s huge unemployment among the youth.



Police recruitment vouchers this year [2016] went for GHC 100. There was mad rush for vouchers which saw the Ghana Commercial Bank selling over 17,000 vouchers three days after the Service began processes to recruit new personnel into the Service.



Sammi Awuku had earlier described that happening as a form of extortion from the teeming unemployed youth by government.

Addressing youth rallies in Bawku, Pusiga and Tempane constituencies in Upper East Region, the NPP Youth leader who slammed government over the worsening unemployment situation, stated that aside recruitment forms not being sold for police, prisons, immigration and fire service, there will also be transparency in these recruitment.



“During the NPP regime and at the time we were exiting power, we never sold forms for the security services, Nana Akufo Addo is saying Ghanaian youth who are loyal, dedicated and motivated by love for the country who want to serve Ghana, will not be required to pay GHC 100 for any forms as it recently happened with the police, furthermore one is asked to pay GHC 200 to sit the entrance exams, out of the over 20,000 people who bought the forms the Police administration admits only 1,500 people. A Nana Akufo Addo Presidency will ensure that these application forms are not sold.”



“He added: “An NPP goverrnment in 2017, will not sack workers of the Youth Employment Agency, who were recruited during the current NDC government contrary to the propaganda that is circulating that the NPP will dismiss them upon assuming power. Instead their salaries will be enhanced in order to enable them cater for their families.”



