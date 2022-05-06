FLASHBACK: The media is not here to 'lick your balls' – Afia Pokuaa to government

Broadcast Journalist, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady

Broadcast Journalist, Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, exactly two years ago, urged journalists in Ghana to uphold the ethics of their profession by fighting off undue influences from politicians.

Vim Lady said that journalists should, without fear or favour, continue to put the government on its toes as they have been trained to do.



She added that the media holding the government accountable is very important to the development of Ghana, which is why its role as the Fourth Estate was stipulated by the drafters of the country's 1992 Constitution.



"The next time you decide to insult a journalist because of your political party, fire burn you. I'm saying this without fear or favour. This year, the Theme for the Celebration of World Press Freedom Day is Journalism Without Fear of Favour. Listen, we are not here to lick any government's balls".



Read the full story originally published on May 5, 2020 by mynewsgh.com



Broadcast Journalist with the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokuaa alias Vim Lady says Journalists are not here in Ghana to ‘lick the balls’ of any government.

Most party faithful and grassroots members of the various political parties attack and insult Journalists anytime they criticize their political parties and ask for accountability on monies spent by government or even falsehood peddled by the opposition.



But reacting to such attacks as the World celebrated World Press Freedom Day, Afia Pokuaa who is one of Ghana’s most respected media personalities said it is imperative that respect is accorded to the work of journalists especially in Ghana.



According to her, Journalists receive training to put the government on its toes and also inform the public and not just to sing the praises of the government in power or any opposition political party



She noted that it’s not for anything that the media is the Fourth Estate as stipulated by the drafter of the country’s 1992 Constitution.



“The next time you decide to insult a Journalist because of your political party, fire burn you. I’m saying this without fear or favour. This year, the Theme for the Celebration of World Press Freedom Day is Journalism Without Fear of Favour. Listen we are not here to lick any government’s balls”.