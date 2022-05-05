7
FLASHBACK: Things are tough everywhere in the world – Gabby to Ghanaians

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Member of NPP

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in May 2021, compared economic conditions in the country at the time to the period of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ time in power.

He noted that while times had become hard under the NPP, the situation remained better and promising under the New Patriotic Party government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Read the full article published by Mynewsgh.com below:

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said things are generally tough across the globe and not peculiar to only Ghana.

His comment comes on the back of complaint on social media on the standard of living in Ghana and the government’s inability to fix the country as they promised during campaigns leading to the 2016 elections.

In a post Shared on Facebook, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko tries to equate happenings under the NDC to what is currently happening in Ghana.

He said “I don’t know about you, but I miss the NDC in power. Those times when every year petrol prices went up by a quarter. When electricity and water prices also did their best to compete – on top of school fees. They knew how to fix prices.”

He, however, acknowledged that “Things are tough, here, there, everywhere around the globe. But, they will get better. Keep the faith. Don’t tempt fate!”.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
