FLASHBACK: 'We love you but your mother is the problem' - NDC Delegates tell Zanetor

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

In 2018, some National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates told Dr. Zanetor Rawlings to liaise to bring her mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings back into the umbrella party’s folds after she broke away in 2012 to form her own party-National Democratic Party (NDP).

This happened when the NDC held it 9th Delegate Congress to elect new crop leaders as part of preparation for election 2020.



“Go and bring your mother home, you see how we love you? Tell your mother to come home and she would be welcomed,” some delegates told the lawmaker



The first daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has been urged to ensure that she facilitates the return of her mother to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which is her original home.



Dr Zanetor who was mobbed at the 9th Delegates Congress of the party was given one assignment by those who desired to take photos with her at the event “bring Nana Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings back to NDC”, they charged.



Delegates at according to MyNewsGh.com reporters who are covering the event, accosted Dr Zanetor Rawlings and had this simple message for her “Go and bring your mother home, you see how we love you? Tell your mother to come home and she would be welcome” a courageous delegate told her while the prying lenses of the journalists captured.

Dr Zanetor Rawlings, who is Klottey- Korle constituency lawmaker received so much warmth as delegates kept hugging and taking selfies with her at the International Trade Fair centre where the NDC is electing national leaders in preparation towards elections 2020.



Mrs Rawlings divorced the NDC and formed her own political party; National Democratic Party which contested in the 2016 elections.



Many leaders in the party, however, believe Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is still embittered about the humiliating defeat she suffered in the hands of the late Professor Evans Fiifi Atta Mills during the FONKAR GAMES in Sunyani.



“She is still feeling very angry over the Sunyani debacle where she garnered only 3% of the votes and is looking for someone to blame for it”, Anita Deso-so is reported to have said lending credence to same accusations former spokesperson for the Rawlingses, Victor Smith alleged some months ago.



Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ambassador had said if there was one thing that hurts former President John Rawlings and his wife over the NDC, it was their collective humiliation in Sunyani with 3% when Nana Konadu contested then sitting President Atta Mills.