FLASHBACK: We've learnt our lesson, 2024 elections would be different – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama in August 2021 said the opposition National Democratic Congress will ensure it wins the 2024 presidential elections on electoral grounds.

According to Mr Mahama, who lost the election in December 2020, the party's resolve is based on what he deemed as hostility by the Electoral Commission, which has proven inimical to the NDC's electoral fortunes.



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the party has learnt lessons from the 2020 elections and will make sure they win the next elections on electoral grounds.



According to John Dramani Mahama, the Electoral Commission has proven on countless occasions to be hostile to the NDC in recent times hence the party has also taken strategic steps to win the next elections fairly.



He noted that one of the strategic steps of the party is to ensure that they win the next elections at the polling station and not to resort to the Supreme Court.

The NDC lost their case against the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court after alleging some irregularities in the declaration of the New Patriotic Party candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president for the second term.



However, for the former president who still has ambitions of becoming a president for the second term, said the party will not slack in their bid to relinquish power from the incumbent party.



“The posture of the Electoral Commission before, during and after the elections has just shown a certain hostility against our party but we’ve learnt our lessons,” the NDC flagbearer said in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb.



He went on to say, “Elections are won on the grounds, not Supreme Court. Next time we will take due notice of that. We are going to fight and make sure the right things are done.”



John Mahama made the statement in an interview with GBC URA Radio in Upper East Region during his ‘Thank You Tour’ of the region on Tuesday.

