FLASHBACK: We were worst of after the overthrow of my husband - Liman’s wife recalls

Fulera Hilla Limann is a former First Lady of Ghana

Under Ghana's third republic, there was only one president called Dr. Hilla Limann.

In 2018, many years after his death, his wife described how badly their lives turned out after the 1981 overthrow of her husband.



"We were worst off after the overthrow of my husband as president of the third republic 37 years ago," she said in an interview.



Wife of Dr. Hilla Limann, Ghana’s only president under the Third Republic, has revealed that things were not easy for herself and her family after the overthrow of her husband in 1981.



Dr. Hilla Limann was elected President of Ghana on the ticket of the People’s National Party (PNP).



He was the President from September 24, 1979 to December 31, 1981, when he was overthrown by the J J Rawlings-led Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC).



According to the former first lady, the overthrow of her husband occasioned great difficulties that she took to farming vegetables and a tie-and-dye business to fend for her family because her husband was jobless after his overthrow.



She tells Sarah her husband Dr. Hilla Limann could not apply for a job anywhere after his overthrow so she had to come in handy to support the family.



“After the overthrow of my husband’s government, I was the sole bread winner and it was not easy so I was running around and doing all, their father was jobless so I have to provide for the family.”