FLASHBACK: When I make a promise, I deliver – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in March 2019, touted himself as a keeper of his word.

According to the President who was by then nearing the end of his first term, he had then fulfilled or was on course to delivering on all the promises he made before attaining power.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted his prowess in delivering on promises he makes.



Speaking at the 2018 West Africa Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA) at Burma Camp in Accra on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said all the 2016 electioneering campaign promises he made to the military have been and are being fulfilled.



He listed the recent presentation of vehicles to the Ghana Armed Forces as part of the fulfillment of his pledge to the military.

“So, you know, when I make a promise, I deliver on it,” he stressed.



He mentioned that other projects are at various stages of completion.



He said a 500-bed military hospital in the Ashanti Region is near completion while work is ongoing on the Barracks Regeneration Project.



“During the year, we will provide the army with 30 Autokar armed personnel carriers and six petrol boats for the navy,” he stated of projects to achieve for the Forces this year.



“We are also making systematic efforts to protect our offshore hydrocarbon assets now of great value.”

He said when his government took office, the three transport aircrafts for the Ghana Air Force had broken down.



One has been fixed, President Akufo-Addo disclosed, with the remaining two sent abroad for overhauling.



“One is due back in the country next month and the other in October.”



He assured the officers that government will not relent in its efforts to transform the Ghana Armed Forces “into a formidable force”.