FLASHBACK: Why are politicians getting fabulously rich overnight – Kwaku Azar asks

Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare (Azar)

Ghanaian lawyer and public advocate, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare in January 2020, bemoaned the rate at which Ghanaian politicians are amassing wealth by assuming public office.

Prof Azar as he is affectionately called, in a write-up called for a change in Ghana’s political system.



Read the full article as first published by mynewsgh.com below



Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, better known as Kwaku Azar, has argued that there must be changes in how the country is run politically, stressing that politicians are not aiming at making life better for the Ghanaian people.



In a write-up, Kwaku Azar points out the weaknesses in governance and politics in Ghana, which he argues typifies why much progress is not made in the country.

He wonders, for instance, why even though almost every Ghanaian believes politics should not be a business, politicians are getting fabulously rich overnight.



Also, the lawyer and professor of accounting wonders why there is still too much corruption in the country when nearly everyone knows about the phenomenon.



Then again, he wonders why even though most people believe the current government is bloated, the number of appointees and officials keeps going up.



Almost all of us agree that there is too much corruption in the polity so why does it persist?

Almost all of us agree that government is bloated so why does the numbers keep going up?



Almost all of us agree that rubber stamping by Parliament is bad so why does Parliament keep doing it?



Almost all of us agree that the courts are too slow in handling time-sensitive public interest cases so why are the courts getting slower in handling such cases?



Almost all of us agree that the country is broke so why do we keep demanding free things from government that is also too keen to supply these “freebies”?



Almost all of us agree that there is too much recklessness on our roads so why does the recklessness continue unabated?

Almost all of us agree that the legal education model is incurably flawed so why does the model survive?



Almost all of us agree that confiscated cars should not be auctioned to politically connected persons so why the cars are still diverted to them?



Almost all of us agree that politics should not be a money making venture so why are all our politicians getting fabulously rich overnight?



I could go on but why should I when you get the picture that our politics and governance are not solving our problems and we must change something if something is to change!