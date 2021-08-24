FLASHBACK: Why on earth would I beg Koku Anyidoho not to contest? - Asiedu Nketia asks

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, ahead of the party’s executive elections in 2018 denied some allegations levelled against him.

Mr Asiedu Nketia shot down claims which indicated that he had sent a delegation to plead with his close contender, Koku Anyidoho to withdraw from the race.



In response to this, angry Asiedu Nketia said: “How on earth would I beg Koku not to contest? I was very angry when I saw the story because I never did such a thing. I have no problem if Koku contests me. It is his right but reporting that I begged him to step down is false.”



Read the full story originally published on August 30, 2018, on Ghanaweb



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has debunked media reports that he sent a delegation to ask his closest contender for the chief scribe position, Koku Anyidoho to step down.



Mr Asiedu Nketia was reported on Rainbow radio to have sent some persons to ask Koku Anyidoho to step down.

The report said he has confessed to some individuals that he [Nketiah] told Koku Anyidoho to contest because he would no longer contest the race.



But Mr Asiedu Nketia who sounded angry over the story denied sending a delegation to Koku Anyidoho. According to him, he has done no such thing and blamed some faceless individuals for orchestrating such reports.



He also revealed that Koku Anyidoho recently led a group of NDC elders to come to his official residence to apologise for claiming that he [Koku] received blessings from him [Nketiah] to contest because he was no longer interested.



He made reference to Dr Carl Mark, Mr Kofi Attoh and five others saying, “these individuals came to me and apologized”. “How on earth would I beg Koku not to contest? I was very angry when I saw the story because I never did such a thing. I have no problem if Koku contests me. It is his right but reporting that I begged him to step down is false,” he said.



“Koku rather came to me with some NDC members to apologise for claiming that I have given him the green light to contest. I accepted the apology and asked that we move on to develop the party,” he said on Accra based Okay FM.