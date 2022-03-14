2
Menu
News

FLASHBACK: You are an embarrassment to the world - Sam Pyne blasts Minority MPs

Samuel Pyne Kumasi Mayor Sam Pyne, Kumasi Mayor

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2021, the then NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne slammed the minority over their behaviour towards Chief Justice Anin Yeboah during President Nana Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address.

According to him, he was disappointed when the minority booed and hissed the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin acknowledged the Chief Justice's presence at the function.

"It wasn't a good thing to show the world. If we do that, then we're portraying that either someone didn't tell us the truth or we don't respect the court decision. Moreover, the Chief Justice is not the court; it's a panel and none of them dissented," he said in an interview with Peaefmonline.

Read the full story originally published by https://www.ghanaweb.com but sourced to peace online.com:

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne has slammed the Minority in Parliament over their behaviour towards Chief Justice Anin Yeboah during President Nana Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address.

The President delivered his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, March 9 on the floor of Parliament.

He touched on his achievements and development initiatives to be implemented in his second term.

Although the President had his share of Minority interjections, what has caught attention is the Minority's cold reception to the Chief Justice.

The Minority booed and hissed when the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin acknowledged the Chief Justice's presence at the function.

Sam Pyne is utterly disappointed in the Minority.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", he described the Minority's action as an embarrassment to the world.

"It wasn't a good thing to show the world. If we do that, then we're portraying that either someone didn't tell us the truth or we don't respect the court decision. Moreover, the Chief Justice is not the court; it's a panel and none of them dissented," he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five reasons Nigeria should be scared of Ghana
SHS driver who assaulted sex worker arrested
How Nigeria seized over 8,600kg of loud cannabis transloaded via Ghana
We are pushing for amendments to elect sitting MP as Speaker – Majority Leader
How SP urged MPs to go to court over Deputy Speakers’ voting rights
Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Chief of Staff
Ashaiman op was to fetch two Nigerian accomplices
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee