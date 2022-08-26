FULL LIST: NPP appoints 19 deputy national executives and directors

Richard Ahiagbah, Dan Botwe and Evans Nimako are among the newly-appointed

The New Patriotic Party has released a list of new appointees to serve in various deputorial and directorship capacities at the executive level of the party.

Contained in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, it lists 29 names for the various executive positions of the party.



Some of the notable names are Evans Nimako as Director of Research and Elections, Richard Ahiagbah as Director of Communications, and Dan Botwe as the Director of Campaign Strategy.



“Pursuant to Articles 10 and 15 of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constitution, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Friday, August 26, 2022, appointed the following persons to serve as Deputy National Executives of the party,” the statement read in part.









EA/BOG