FULL SPEECH: Finance Minister outlines government's measures to manage economic challenges

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has outlined some stringent measures adopted by government to address the current economic challenges in Ghana.

There have been several concerns in the past weeks over the state of Ghana’s economy as daily increment in the cost of living has become a topic of discussion.



The president between Friday, March 18, to Sunday, March 20, 2022, led governments first cabinet meeting for the first quarter of the year at Peduase in the Eastern Region.



High amongst the agenda for the meeting was the state of the economy.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, March 24, 2022, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta announced measures adopted by government to address the economic challenges which he said is a result of global and economic events.

The measures as outlined by the minister covered: recent rising in fuel prices, rising inflation and cost of living; exchange rate depreciation; rising interest rates; and revenue mobilization challenges.



Read the minister's full address below:




