FULL TEXT: Abronye DC ‘evidence’ on Mahama's GH¢14m ex-gratia in 2013, and over GH¢15m in 2017

Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of NPP

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), has insisted that former President John Dramani Mahama took ex-gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013 and GH¢15 million in 2017.

In a press release dated September 6, 2022, Abronye DC alleged that the former president took the GH¢14 million ex-gratia in his Agricultural Development Bank Account.



He added the GH¢15 million ex-gratia for 2017 is a sum of all benefits Mahama enjoys as an ex-president of Ghana and it includes his salaries, accommodation allowances, travel allowances and salaries of his staff.



“Let me reiterate my position that Mr. John Mahama indeed received GH¢ 14m as ex gratia in 2013 which was credited into his Agricultural Development Bank Account. To add to that, Mr. John Mahama is the only President in the Fourth Republic who has received the fattest ex gratia and as a matter of fact, he continues to receive an unprecedented end-of-service package which no former president of this country has ever enjoyed.



“Mr. Mahama retired on a salary of GH¢22,809,00 up from the non-taxable salary of GH¢15,972,00 previously approved for presidents. However, he now receives GH¢ 35,000 monthly due to the recent increase in emoluments as recommended by the Presidential Emoluments Committee on the conditions of service of Article 71 office holders’ report.

“This means that, since former President Mahama was voted out of office, he has received a non-taxable salary of GH¢ 1,934, 832. 00. Mr. Mahama also receives GH¢ 9,123.00 monthly as rent. This means that since 2017, when Ghanaians voted against John Mahama, he has received an accommodation allowance totalling GH¢ 629,487.00,” parts of the release read.



Abronye added that the former president’s retirement package also included payments to his staff including Joyce Bawa Mogtari and Felix Ofosu Kwakye who receive GH¢ 9,000 every month.



