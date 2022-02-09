FULL TEXT: Attorney General's address during meeting with CHRAJ, EOCO other agencies

A-G, Godfred Dame presented 91 vehicles to agencies under his ministry

On assumption of office as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice on 5th March, 2021, I pledged my unalloyed commitment to a resolution of the age-old problems militating against the work of the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.

These problems principally relate to poor physical infrastructure, grossly insufficient budget for the operations of the Ministry, lack of vehicles to facilitate the duties of state attorneys in justice delivery and severe technological challenges.



In order to obtain a primary and comprehensive insight into the specific needs of various agencies and regional offices of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, I requested the relevant heads for a presentation of what I termed “urgent needs”. Top on the list were vehicles and office equipment.



Today’s presentation of ninety-one (91) vehicles follows a special appeal I made to Cabinet in June last year, in consequence of which His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, directed the Minister for Finance to ensure a satisfaction of all the needs. I am happy to state that by the Grace of God, the Minister for Finance approved of the release of the entire sum stated as required for a discharge of the urgent needs of our Ministry. We are profoundly grateful to His Excellency the President and the Honourable Minister for Finance. Colleagues, in all sincerity, to say that this fleet of vehicles will make an impact on the work of the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice will be an understatement. I just concluded working visits to the head offices of various agencies under the Ministry of Justice, to ascertain at first hand the physical conditions under which they operate. These visits were revealing as the hugely undesirable working environments of some agencies and the lack of basic tools for service to the nation came to the fore.



For instance, the Legal Aid Commission, that institution of state playing the noble role of providing legal service for the indigent and the vulnerable in society, presently, has only 6 vehicles throughout the country. Today, they will receive 13. The Council for Law Reporting currently has only 2 vehicles. Today, they will receive 4 more. The Law Reform Commission presently has only 1 vehicle – a pick up vehicle which it acquired in 1996. Today, it will receive 2 – 1 pick up and I saloon car. The Copyright Office has 5 vehicles, the last of which they bought in 2008. Today, they receive 2 more. The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) will add 13 vehicles more to their fleet.



Every Regional Office and other relevant agencies under the Ministry will have their fair share of this supply of vehicles. Indeed, this delivery constitutes the biggest supply of vehicles at a single time in the history of the Ministry. I have said before, that, a well-oiled Attorney General’s Department is the biggest signpost for improved conditions in the practice of law. The industry of state attorneys must be properly complemented with a supply of resources needed to assist in the discharge of their functions. It is my hope that today will mark the beginning of the realisation of my quest to set up a modern public legal service for our nation fully equipped to live up to its onerous constitutional and statutory duties to the Republic of Ghana.

In this regard, I have undertaken to end the long-standing office accommodation problem the Office has laboured under for decades. Work on a 12 - storey building to accommodate the Office, which commenced about twenty (20) years ago but was estimated by the contractors to be only about 30% complete when I assumed office, is steadily progressing and is on course to be completed by the end of this year.



We cannot have a modern legal service without a fully functional digitised working environment. I will thus take steps to obtain the requisite funding to ensure the operationalisation of an integrated information management system for the Office of Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.



May these vehicles literally serve as the vehicle for an enhanced role of the Office of the Attorney-General in justice delivery in Ghana.



May God bless the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice as we take giant strides into the future together!!!