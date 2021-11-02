FULL TEXT: Bawumia's address on digital economy

Tue, 2 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has delivered an address on the government's digitalization drive.
The Vice President in his speech highlighted the challenges the Akufo-Addo government face when it first took over the reigns of the country.
He then enumerated some digital interventions implemented by the Akufo-Addo government.
He also forecasted into the future where he listed some digital innovations he government intends to embark on.
Read the statement below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com