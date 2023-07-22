FULL TEXT: Charges against maids who 'stole' Cecilia Dapaah's US$1m, €300k, other valuables

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and her husband filed a case of stealing against two former house helps said to have stolen various sums of money from her residence at Abelemkpe a suburb of Accra.

A report by The Chrinonicle newspaper was the first to break the story on July 21 following which most portals and channels reported on same.



Monies and other personal effects were allegedly stolen by the maids between July and October 2022.



A copy of the official charge sheet available to GhanaWeb shows that aside from the two maids, three others who benefitted from proceeds of the theft - allegedly - are also charged for offenses.



Below is a breakdown of the monetary and material losses as officially captured



Monies



All monies stolen belong to the minister, none for the husband.



a. US$1million



b. €300,000



c. GH¢350,000



Material losses



a. GH¢95,000 worth of clothes

b. US$35,000 handbags



c. US$1,400 assorted perfumes



d. US$95k assorted jewelries



e. GH¢95,000 worth of assorted Kente



Read the full charge sheet below:





