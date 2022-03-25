FULL TEXT: Dep. AG's speech at the KNUST Faculty of Law maiden induction ceremony

Diana Asonaba Dapaah is seen here with some of the leadership of the KNUST Law Faculty

A Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, delivered a speech at the maiden KNUST Faculty of Law induction ceremony where she highlighted some key nuggets that should guide the practice of law.

Among these nuggets was an advice to the students of the school to know that the study of law goes beyond learning things from books, to actually learning how to think.



"While learning rules is an important part of the legal training, you must note that it is far more important to learn to think like a lawyer – to break apart a problem into its essential parts and to see what is really at stake. It is almost impossible to have a deep understanding of law if you do not think about it critically. All lawyers, whether in private practice or in public office, are responsible for the integrity of the legal system.



Law is powerful and has great capacity for good and for ill. Thus, if you are going to do a good job as a lawyer, you must always be prepared to question, criticize and look behind decisions made in the name of the law. That is the high calling of our great profession," she said.



She also urged the students to know that it is healthy practice in law for them to disagree with others



"I want you to note that our legal system is an adversarial one, accordingly it is set up precisely so that lawyers have to deal with the best arguments against them all the time.

"Learning how to disagree with one another is an important part of legal education. If you don’t take the other side seriously, you will not hear the strength in the other side’s arguments and you will not know what points you most need to answer in order to persuade someone who may or may not start from the same assumption as you do.



"Therefore, learn to frame your disagreements with mutual respect. It is your job to debate vigorously and to have the courage of your convictions. You must leaven that courage with empathy and must never ever denigrate the humanity of others," she added.



Read her full address to the faculty here:



