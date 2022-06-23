FULL TEXT: Finance Minister's statement to Parliament on COVID-19 expenditure

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has presented his statement on government's use of COVID-19 funds to Parliament.
This comes after the Minister was summoned before the House to answer 16 questions tabled to his Ministry from different lawmakers.
Prior to his June 22nd appearance, the minister could not avail himself for the intended date as Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader told lawmakers Ken Ofori-Atta had requested additional time.
This however did not sit well with the Minority caucus of the House as they suggested that Minister was running away from accountability.
Read Ken Ofori-Atta's full statement below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- GH¢278m released to PFJ to shore up fertiliser supply – Ofori-Atta
- Government committed to stabilising the cedi – Ofori-Atta assures
- COVID-19 funds: GH¢401 million allocated to NIA and EC as additional support
- Government to get US$1 billion from foreign banks
- First phase engagements for YouStart initiative completed – Government
- Read all related articles