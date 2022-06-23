2
FULL TEXT: Finance Minister's statement to Parliament on COVID-19 expenditure

CARES Mr Ken Ofori Atta Inset Presenting The Budget At The Floor Of Parliament Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has presented his statement on government's use of COVID-19 funds to Parliament.

This comes after the Minister was summoned before the House to answer 16 questions tabled to his Ministry from different lawmakers.

Prior to his June 22nd appearance, the minister could not avail himself for the intended date as Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader told lawmakers Ken Ofori-Atta had requested additional time.

This however did not sit well with the Minority caucus of the House as they suggested that Minister was running away from accountability.

Read Ken Ofori-Atta's full statement below:

