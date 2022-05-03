72
News

FULL TEXT: John Mahama's 'Ghana at a Crossroads' speech

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama says Ghana is at a crossroads

Ghana needs leadership that listens – Mahama

Mahama delivers lecture on ‘Ghana at a Crossroad’

Former President John Dramani Mahama on May 2 delivered a widely publicized lecture on the state of the nation.

In a post shared on Facebook on April 29, 2022 announcing the lecture, Mahama said that for Ghana to move in the right direction, it requires a leadership that is attentive to the needs of the citizenry and acts according to law to ensure that these needs are catered for.

The lecture, which took place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, was well attended by top NDC functionaries and the rank and file of the party.

Find Mahama's full speech below





Watch the livestream below:

